Nintendo rumoured to rerelease several Super Mario games for the Switch in 2020

If you’ve been thinking about playing Super Mario 64 again (like me), you’ll likely be pleased to hear this latest rumour surrounding Nintendo’s 2020 plans for the Italian plumber.
According to Eurogamer‘s and VGC’s sources, Nintendo plans to release several new and old Mario games to coincide with the Super Mario Bros. series’ 35th anniversary.
The report says that Nintendo will release “most of Super Mario‘s 35-year back catalogue this year, remastered for the Nintendo Switch.”
It’s unclear what titles will be included in this collection or how the games will be released. The list likely includes Super Mario 64 from the Nintendo 64 era, Wii classic Super Mario Galaxy and maybe even underrated excellent GameCube game, Super Mario Sunshine. Most earlier Mario games like Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros. 2 and Super Mario Bros. 3 are already available through Switch Online’s NES and SNES catalogue. Eurogamer‘s sources specifically indicate that a Super Mario Galaxy rerelease is in the works.
There’s a possibility Nintendo could have plans to release a collection of updated older Mario titles, but given the Japanese gaming giant’s history, it more likely will rerelease games in the long-running franchise individually.
The report goes on to state that Nintendo has plans to release new Mario titles in 2020, including a new Paper Mario game. Eurogamer also confirmed that a “Deluxe” version of the excellent Super Mario 3D World that includes new levels is coming to the Switch. Given Super Mario 3D World launched towards the end of the beleaguered Wii U’s lifespan, it makes sense that Nintendo would give it a new life on the Switch. The company took a similar approach with Mario Kart 8 when it rereleased a “Deluxe” version of the Wii U game on the Switch.
Hopefully, Nintendo also has plans to bring The Legend of Zelda Twilight Princess and Wind Waker, two classic Zelda titles that received HD remakes for the Wii U, to the Switch.
Source: Eurogamer, VGC
