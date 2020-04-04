Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [March 30 — April 5]

Every week, MobileSyrup goes over some of the most notable movies and TV shows to have recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.
This column typically focuses on content from Amazon Prime Video Canada, Crave and Netflix Canada, but other streaming services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ will be mentioned when relevant.
We’ll also highlight shows or movies that are made in Canada, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.
Amazon Prime Video
Tales from the Loop [Prime Original]
Inspired by the eponymous art book of Simon Stålenhag, Tales from the Loop explores the lives of those who dwell above the Loop, a machine built to unlock the mysteries of the universe.
Tales from the Loop was created by Nathaniel Halpern (Legion) and stars Rebecca Hall (Vicky Christina Barcelona) and Tyler Barnhardt (13 Reasons Why).
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: April 2nd, 2020
Genre: Drama, science-fiction
Runtime: Eight episodes (50 to 57 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 72 percent (based on 18 reviews)
Amazon Prime Video is included at no additional cost in a $79/year Amazon Prime subscription.
The full list of movies and shows that came to Amazon Prime video in March can be found here. April’s content lineup, meanwhile, is available here.
Apple TV+
Home Before Dark [Apple TV+ Original]
Based on the true story of Hilde Lysiak, Home Before Dark follows a young girl who moves to a small lakeside town and investigates a cold case that everyone, including her own father, had tried to bury.
The series was created by Dana Fox (How to Be Single) and Dara Resnik (Jane the Virgin) and stars Brooklynn Prince (The Florida Project), Jim Sturgess (Cloud Atlas), Abby Miller (Justified) and Louis Herthum (Westworld).
Apple TV+ Canada release date: April 3rd, 2020
Genre: Drama, mystery
Runtime: 10 episodes (around 40 to 60 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 70 percent (based on 10 reviews)
An Apple TV+ subscription costs $5.99/month.
Find out what’s hitting the service over the next few months here.
Crave
Abominable
A teenager and her friends race to Mount Everest to return a young Yeti to his family as a wealthy man tries to capture him.
Abominable was written and directed by Jill Culton (Monsters, Inc.) and features the voices of Chloe Bennet (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Albert Tsai (Fresh off the Boat), Tenzing Norgay Trainor (Clueless), Eddie Izzard (Ocean’s franchise) and Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story).
Original theatrical release date: September 27th, 2019
Crave release date: April 3rd, 2020
Genre: Animated adventure
Runtime: 1 hour, 37 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 81 percent (based on 160 reviews)
Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children
This docuseries re-examines the abduction and murder of at least 30 African-American children and young adults in Atlanta that took place 1979 and 1981.
Altanta’s Missing and Murdered was directed by documentary production company Show of Force’s Sam Pollard, Maro Chermayeff, Jeff Dupre and Joshua Bennett.
Crave/HBO Canada release date: April 5th, 2020 (first episode at 8pm ET, new episodes every Sunday at 8pm ET)
Genre: Docuseries
Runtime: Five episodes (around one hour each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Blinded by the Light
Inspired by real journalist Sarfraz Manzoor, Blinded by the Light follows British-Pakistani Muslim teen Javed as his life is changed by the music of Bruce Springsteen.
Blinded by the Light was co-written and directed by Gurinder Chadha (Bend it Like Beckham) and stars Viveik Kalra (Beecham House), Hayley Atwell (Captain America: The First Avenger), Rob Brydon (The Rob Brydon Show) and Kulvinder Ghir (Goodness Gracious Me).
Original theatrical release date: August 9th, 2019
Crave release date: April 3rd, 2020
Genre: Comedy-drama
Runtime: 1 hour, 57 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 89 percent (based on 244 reviews)
Menteur
A compulsive liar wakes up in a reality where all his lies have become proven facts.
Menteur was directed by Jonquière, Quebec’s Émile Gaudreault (De père en flic 2) and stars Saint-Apollinaire, Quebec’s Louis-José Houde (Bon Cop, Bad Cop) and Granby, Quebec’s Antoine Bertrand.
It’s also worth noting that the film was shot in Montreal.
Original theatrical release date: July 10th, 2019
Crave release date: April 3rd, 2020
Genre: Comedy
Runtime: 1 hour, 51 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band [Crave Original]
This documentary takes a look at iconic Canadian musicians Robbie Robertson and The Band through archival footage and interviews with famous artists like Bruce Springsteen, Eric Clapton, Van Morrison, Taj Mahal and acclaimed filmmaker Martin Scorsese.
Once Were Brothers was directed by Toronto filmmaker Daniel Roher (Finding Fukue) and executive produced by Ron Howard (A Beautiful Mind), Brian Glazer (A Beautiful Mind) and Scorsese (The Departed).
Crave release date: April 3rd, 2020
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: 1 hour, 41 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 79 percent (based of 47 reviews)
A standard Crave subscription costs $9.99/month, with Starz costing another $5.99/month and HBO an additional $9.99/month.
The full list of movies and shows that came to Crave in March can be found here. April’s content lineup, meanwhile, is available here.
Disney+
Disneynature’s Dolphin Reef [Disney+ Original]
Narrated by Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman (Black Swan), Dolphin Reef follows a young dolphin as it adventures through the Pacific coral reef with its family.
The film was directed by Alastair Fothergill (Planet Earth) and Keith Scoley (Our Planet).
Disney+ release date: April 3rd, 2020
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: 1 hour, 18 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent (based of seven reviews)
Disneynature’s Elephant [Disney+ Original]
Narrated by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, Elephant follows an African elephant and her son as they journey across the Kalahari Desert.
Disney+ release date: April 3rd, 2020
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: 1 hour, 29 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 89 percent (based of nine reviews)
Onward
After its theatrical run was cut short due to COVID-19-related cinema closures, Pixar’s Onward is now streaming early on Disney+ Canada.
The film follows two teenage elf brothers who journey across the land in an attempt to find a spell that can resurrect their deceased father.
Onward was directed by Dan Scanlon (Monsters University) and features the voices of Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Far From Home), Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep) and Octavia Spencer (The Help).
Original theatrical release date: March 6th, 2020
Disney+ release date: April 3rd, 2020
Genre: Animated, comedy, drama
Runtime: 1 hour, 43 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 87 percent (based of 290 reviews)
A Disney+ subscription costs $8.99/month or $89.99/year.
The full list of shows and movies that hit Disney+ Canada last month can be found here. April’s content lineup, meanwhile, is available here.
Netflix
Coffee & Kareem [Netflix Original]
An incompetent Detroit cop’s attempt to bond with his girlfriend’s vulgar young son leads to the two getting tangled up in a criminal conspiracy.
Coffee & Kareem was directed by London, Ontario’s Michael Dowse (The F Word) and stars Ed Helms (The Hangover trilogy), Terrence Little Gardenhigh (Speechless), Taraji P. Henson (Empire) and Betty Gilpin (Glow).
Netflix Canada release date: April 3rd, 2020
Genre: Comedy
Runtime: 1 hour, 28 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 18 percent (based on 17 reviews)
Community (full series)
March April
1st 1st pic.twitter.com/HJOhhXquxO
— Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) April 1, 2020
All six seasons of NBC’s hit popular Community series are now streaming on Netflix.
Community follows a group of students at a community college in the fictional town of Greendale, Colorado.
The series was created by Dan Harmon (Rick and Morty) and features an ensemble cast consisting of Joel McHale (The Soup), Gillian Jacobs (Girls), Danny Pudi (Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet), Alison Brie (Glow), Donald Glover (Altanta), Ken Jeong (The Hangover trilogy), Yvette Nicole Brown (Drake and Josh) and Chevy Chase (National Lampoon).
Original TV broadcast run: September 2009 to June 2015
Netflix Canada release date: April 3rd, 2020
Genre: Comedy
Runtime: 110 episodes (22 to 30 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 88 percent (average of all six seasons)
How to Fix a Drug Scandal [Netflix Original]
Two drug lab chemists’ shocking crimes cripple Massachusetts’ judicial system.
How to Fix a Drug Scandal was directed by Erin Lee Carr (I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth vs. Michelle Carter).
Netflix Canada release date: April 1st, 2020
Genre: Docuseries
Runtime: Four episodes (48 to 60 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 80 percent (based on five reviews)
The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show [Netflix Original]
Comedian Iliza Shlesinger’s (Last Comic Standing) sketch comedy series brings together social commentary, pop-culture gags and zany characters.
Netflix Canada release date: April 1st, 2020
Genre: Comedy
Runtime: Eight episodes (18 to 21 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Money Heist (Part 4) [Netflix Original]
In the fourth season of Netflix’s popular Spanish drama series, the Professor’s plan results in the crew having to fend off enemies from both inside and outside the Bank of Spain.
The series was created by Álex Pina (Vis a Vis) and stars Úrsula Corberó (Física o Química), Álvaro Morte (Mirage) and Itziar Ituño (Pulsaciones)
Netflix Canada release date: April 3rd, 2020
Genre: Crime drama
Runtime: Eight episodes (42 to 60 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
A ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $13.99/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $16.99/month (4K-supported).
The full list of movies and shows that hit Netflix Canada in March can be found here. April’s content lineup, meanwhile, is available here.
