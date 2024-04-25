Drake’s ‘Tupac AI’ diss track could result in lawsuit

Canadian rapper Drake’s ongoing feud with Kendrick Lamar might soon kick up a few legal notches.
Following the release of an AI-powered diss track aimed directly at Lamar featuring Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg, two of the West Coast rapper’s idols, Billboard reports Shakur’s estate is considering taking legal action against Drake.
The late rapper’s legal team describes Drake’s “Taylor Made” (yes, that’s a reference to Taylor Swift and her recently released album, The Tortured Poets Department) as a “blatant abuse of the legacy of one of the greatest hip-hop artists of all time” and says that Shakur’s estate did not approve using his voice.
On the other hand, Snoop Dogg appears to be amused by the situation based on this emoji-filled Instagram post.
“The Estate is deeply dismayed and disappointed by your unauthorized use of Tupac’s voice and personality,” litigator Howard King said in a statement. “The Estate would never have given its approval for this use.”
As a quick recap, this long-simmering beef kicked off when Future released a song featuring Lamar called “Like That.” Drake responded to this with a track called “Push Ups,” a song that pokes fun at Lamar’s height, shoe size and record deal.
Tupac’s estate says Drake and his team have 24 hours to pull “Taylor Made” from Instagram before they take legal action. That said, nothing is ever truly gone on the internet, so even if the rather amusing song gets pulled by Drake, it will still be out there and readily available on platforms like YouTube.
Image credit: WildBrain
Source: Billboard