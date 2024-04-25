Drake’s ‘Tupac AI’ diss track could result in lawsuit

Canadian rapper Drake’s ongoing feud with Kendrick Lamar might soon kick up a few legal notches.

Following the release of an AI-powered diss track aimed directly at Lamar featuring Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg, two of the West Coast rapper’s idols, Billboard reports Shakur’s estate is considering taking legal action against Drake.

The late rapper’s legal team describes Drake’s “Taylor Made” (yes, that’s a reference to Taylor Swift and her recently released album, The Tortured Poets Department) as a “blatant abuse of the legacy of one of the greatest hip-hop artists of all time” and says that Shakur’s estate did not approve using his voice.

On the other hand, Snoop Dogg appears to be amused by the situation based on this emoji-filled Instagram post.