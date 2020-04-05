PREVIOUS|
News

‘Reimagined’ E3 2021 to take place next June

The event will start on June 15th

Apr 5, 2020

9:24 AM EDT

0 comments

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has announced that E3 will return next year in 2021 between June 15th and 17th.

The organization officially cancelled E3 2020 last month due to concerns about COVID-19. The ESA did say that it would hold some sort of virtual event, but there isn’t any news about that so far.

However, IGN is creating a global digital event in June that will include several major developers including Google, Amazon, 2K Games, Twitter and Square Enix. The event will include publisher presentations, hands-on demos and developer interviews.

The cancelled E3 2020 was going to be one of the most significant events in recent years with the upcoming PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

E3 2021 probably won’t have the same sort of excitement around it since the game consoles won’t exactly be new anymore. It will likely be more focused on the new games coming out for the consoles.

Source: Engadget 

Related Articles

News

Apr 5, 2020

3:11 PM EDT

Zoom CEO says company ‘messed up’ on security as privacy issues mount

News

Apr 5, 2020

12:42 PM EDT

Canadian Tire stores in Ontario limited to online and curbside pickup services

News

Apr 5, 2020

11:03 AM EDT

iOS 14 leak displays wallpaper settings, code reveals Home screen widgets

News

Apr 5, 2020

6:43 AM EDT

Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

Comments