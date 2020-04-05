‘Reimagined’ E3 2021 to take place next June

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has announced that E3 will return next year in 2021 between June 15th and 17th.
The organization officially cancelled E3 2020 last month due to concerns about COVID-19. The ESA did say that it would hold some sort of virtual event, but there isn’t any news about that so far.
However, IGN is creating a global digital event in June that will include several major developers including Google, Amazon, 2K Games, Twitter and Square Enix. The event will include publisher presentations, hands-on demos and developer interviews.
The cancelled E3 2020 was going to be one of the most significant events in recent years with the upcoming PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.
E3 2021 probably won’t have the same sort of excitement around it since the game consoles won’t exactly be new anymore. It will likely be more focused on the new games coming out for the consoles.
Source: Engadget
