Shaw funding free online education courses during COVID-19

Shaw has started supporting a handful of online learning modules to help kids do school work at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The company is using an established education platform called EVERFI that offers a selection of online learning games and lessons to help children between kindergarten and grade 12 school learn remotely.
You can view all the Canadian modules that Shaw is supporting here. In my brief test of the service it worked well, but I had to register with my name and the name of my old elementary school to gain access to the programs.
Shaw is offering these classes as part of its ‘#ShawHelps‘ campaign that focuses on keeping people safe, connected and engaged during the current COVID-19 pandemic. Beyond offering these school games, the telecom giant has donated $1 million CAD to food centres in Canada, offered free internet to low-income families and more.
Source: Shaw
