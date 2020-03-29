PREVIOUS|
Trudeau announces $7.5 million fund for Kids Help Phone amid COVID-19

The money will go towards hiring more counsellors and trained volunteers

Mar 29, 2020

11:39 AM EDT

The federal government is investing $7.5 million to provide more resources to Kids Help Phone amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money will go towards hiring more counsellors and trained volunteers to help support mental health initiatives for children through the help line.

“I know these past few weeks have been tough, but there are people who can help,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said as he addressed Canadian children.

He noted that some children may be facing extra tension in their families and feeling anxious as they see the world changing.

“There are people who can help. Text at 686868 or 1-800-668-6868 or go online. They are there to support you, they are there to make sure you know that you are not alone, and to help you and all of us get through this.”

The Kids Help Phone website has numerous resources for children and teens including tips on how to cope with social distancing, how to cope with panic and anxiety, and how to deal with triggering news stories.

