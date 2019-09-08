Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Samsung Galaxy Fold is not coming to Canada
- Ontario drivers can now use digital copies of their insurance on a phone
- Sonos Move Hands-on: Music that moves with you
- Nintendo to finally add SNES games to Switch Online service
- Here’s what to expect from Apple’s fall ‘iPhone Pro’ hardware event
- Ontario to begin rolling out free Wi-Fi on Go busses, trains in 2020
- Bird scooter sharing begins testing in Toronto’s Distillery District
- Huawei sets Mate 30 series launch date for September 19
- UE WonderBoom 2 Review: The perfect portable speaker
- Tesla currently has 23 Superchargers under construction in Canada
- Amazon launches Fire TV Cube in Canada, unveils new Fire TV soundbar
- Competition Bureau seeks information on if working in digital economy harms competition
- Kobo Libra H2O Review: Who needs books anymore
- 2019 HondaLink Infotainment Review: Looking better all the time
- Bell, Rogers, Shaw and other carriers may appeal CRTC wholesale rate decision
- Android 10 officially rolling out to Google Pixel phones
- The best new features in Android 10: Gestures, Dark Mode and more
- These are the hottest phones coming out in Canada this fall
