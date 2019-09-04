Business
Competition Bureau seeks information on if working in digital economy harms competition

Sep 4, 2019

2:55 PM EDT

The Competition Bureau wants the business community to provide more information about how working in the digital economy could be harmful to competition.

The bureau said in a press release that information it is looking for is regarding “certain strategies that firms may use to hinder competition in certain core digital markets, such as online search, social media, display advertising, and online markets.”

The release indicated that those doing business in digital markets, industry associations or venture capital firms should send written submissions by November 30th through the online website or by email CBDigitalEconomy-BCEconomieNumerique@canada.ca.

Source: Competition Bureau

