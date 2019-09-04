These are the hottest phones coming out in Canada this fall

2019 already has plenty of great smartphones Canadian consumers can buy, but September and October will bring a whole slate of new phones.
Here are the smartphone launches to keep an eye on over the next two months.
Asus ZenFone 6, ROG Phone II
Asus’ ZenFone 6 and ROG Phone II are both still on the way to the Canadian market.
The Asus ZenFone 6 brings a 6.4-inch display with a 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution, a Snapdragon 855 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery and a camera that flips. The ZenFone 6’s rear-facing cameras feature a 48-megapixel sensor and another 13-megapixel shooter that flips up to become the device’s front-facing cameras.
Asus will launch the ZenFone 6 before the end of the year.
The ROG Phone II is the first smartphone announced with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, alongside a 6.6-inch 120Hz OLED display, 12GB of RAM, 48-megapixel shooter and a 6,000mAh battery
The gaming-focused phone is expected to launch in September.
Apple’s 2019 iPhones
Apple will unveil its new iPhone smartphones on September 1oth. The event is at 10AM PM/1PM ET in Cupertino, California and will be livestreamed.
Rumours suggest that Apple will unveil three new smartphones this year. Two of the three devices will feature a ‘Pro’ naming scheme with new camera technology, including a triple shooter setup with a wide-angle lens.
The third device will likely replace the iPhone XR and is rumoured to only feature two cameras but sport all-new colour options.
Huawei Mate 30 series
Huawei will reveal its Mate 30 series on September 19th in Munich, Germany.
The phone will reportedly lack a licensed version of Google’s Android operating system. It’s possible that the company will utilize the Android Open Source Project and feature a slimmed-down version of Android. That said, Huawei might opt to use its very own Harmony OS.
Either way, the phone will be revealed in the near future.
Huawei’s Mate 30 series will reportedly utilize a waterfall display with curved edges, a circular quad-camera module and a Kirin 990 processor.
The China-based company will also re-reveal the Mate X sometime before the end of the year, likely in October.
OnePlus 7T Pro
OnePlus will reportedly hold an event on September 26th showcasing the OnePlus 7T Pro.
The company will also launch the OnePlus 7T, but going by what happened earlier this year, the OnePlus will likely not sell the 7T in Canada.
According to the leaks, the OnePlus 7T Pro will feature a Snapdragon 855+ chipset, a new Macro camera mode, a 4,080mAH battery, Android 10 and probably a lot of RAM.
Another rumour suggests that OnePlus will begin selling the 7T Pro on October 15th. Carriers in Canada don’t sell OnePlus smartphones, but you can grab one from OnePlus’ website.
Google Pixel 4 & Pixel 4 XL
Last but not least we have the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. Google will likely unveil these two smartphones sometime during the beginning of October.
In a surprising turn of events, Google has already shown off some of the features included in these phones.
The Pixel 4 series will support better hardware for its facial recognition technology. This will allow users to unlock the phones with their face more securely, similar to Apple’s iPhones. Additionally, the handset will feature Google’s Project Soli chipset, which will allow users to perform some actions with their hands. This is similar to LG’s G8 ThinQ, though instead of using a time-of-flight sensor for both hand and facial recognition, it appears Google will use two different chips.
The Pixel 4 series will reportedly lack a notch but will support Pixel 2-esque bezels. It will also come with Android 10 pre-installed.
It’s important to note that there are plenty of other smartphones launching in the fall, including the rumoured LG V50 S ThinQ, the Samsung Galaxy Fold and the Vivo Nex 3. This list is tailored to smartphones that we believe will launch in Canada in the fall.
