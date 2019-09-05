News
PREVIOUS|

Bird scooter sharing begins testing in Toronto’s Distillery District

The pilot project runs from September 5th to 15th

Sep 5, 2019

6:00 AM EDT

0 comments

Bird, a dockless e-scooter sharing network that recently launched in Calgary, is running a pilot project in Toronto’s Distillery District.

While electric scooters are still illegal in Ontario pending a proposed five-year-long pilot project, they’re coming to the Distillery District since it’s privately owned.

The Toronto-based test runs from September 5th to 15th. Bird is geofencing the district so riders can’t leave the area with the company’s scooters. Lime is using a similar solution to keep its pilot project contained in Waterloo, Ontario. That said, some users have found ways to get around the digital fence. 

Scooter-sharing is taking its sweet time coming to Canada and so far is only available in Calgary, Edmonton, Waterloo and Montreal.

Related Articles

News

Aug 29, 2019

6:34 PM EDT

Toronto coproductions Alto’s Adventure and Odyssey coming to Epic Games Store

News

Sep 3, 2019

7:18 PM EDT

Debate surrounding crosswalk cellphone ban reignites in Toronto

News

Jul 29, 2019

6:00 AM EDT

Bird scooters are now available for rent in Calgary

News

Aug 24, 2019

1:32 PM EDT

Uber launches kiosks at Toronto Pearson Airport for phone-less ride-hailing

Comments