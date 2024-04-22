fbpx
Gaming

Fortnite’s next big musical guest is Billie Eilish

Joining the likes of Eminem, Lady Gaga and The Weeknd

Bradly Shankar
Apr 22, 20247:30 PM EDT 0 comments
Billie Eilish Fortnite

Epic Games has revealed that its next big musical collaboration is with Billie Eilish.

Starting April 23rd, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter will appear as a playable character sporting a neon green t-shirt and shorts. She’ll also be featured in the next season of Fortnite Festival, the game’s Rockband-style rhythm game.

Specifically, you’ll be able to take to the Main Stage, Fortnite Festival’s core game mode, and jam out to the “Bad Guy” singer’s music. Eilish is the latest in an ever-growing lineup of musical guests that includes Ariana Grande, Eminem, Lady Gaga and Canada’s own The Weeknd.

Outside of Eilish, Fortnite‘s ongoing season is all about Greek mythology and Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Image credit: Fortnite

Related Articles

Gaming

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate this week

News

Meta opens Quest OS to third-party companies like Asus and Lenovo

News

GameCube and Wii emulators might never come to Apple’s App Store

Deals

Get 25 percent off PlayStation Plus subscriptions for a limited time

Comments