Fortnite’s next big musical guest is Billie Eilish

Epic Games has revealed that its next big musical collaboration is with Billie Eilish.

Starting April 23rd, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter will appear as a playable character sporting a neon green t-shirt and shorts. She’ll also be featured in the next season of Fortnite Festival, the game’s Rockband-style rhythm game.

Fortnite Festival Main Stage: 4.23.24 pic.twitter.com/dxaQBsqD4A — billie eilish (@billieeilish) April 22, 2024

Specifically, you’ll be able to take to the Main Stage, Fortnite Festival’s core game mode, and jam out to the “Bad Guy” singer’s music. Eilish is the latest in an ever-growing lineup of musical guests that includes Ariana Grande, Eminem, Lady Gaga and Canada’s own The Weeknd.

Outside of Eilish, Fortnite‘s ongoing season is all about Greek mythology and Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Image credit: Fortnite