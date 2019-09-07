Streaming in Canada this week on Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix [September 2 — 8]

Every week, MobileSyrup goes over some of the most notable movies and TV shows to recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.
Amazon Prime Video
Vice
Writer-director Adam McKay (The Big Short) examines how Dick Cheney worked his way into becoming the most powerful vice president in American history.
The film stars Christian Bale (The Fighter), Amy Adams (Arrival), Steve Carell (The Office) and Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri).
Original theatrical release date: December 25th, 2018
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: September 5th, 2019
Runtime: 2 hours, 12 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 66 percent
Crave
Boyz n the Hood
In the Oscar-nominated directorial debut of the late filmmaker John Singleton, a boy is sent to live with his father in a Los Angeles neighbourhood surrounded by gang culture.
Boyz n the Hood stars Ice Cube (Friday), Cuba Gooding, Jr. (A Few Good Men), Morris Chestnut (The Enemy Within), Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix) and Angela Bassett (What’s Love Got to Do With It).
Original theatrical release date: July 2nd, 1991
Crave release date: September 6th, 2019
Runtime: 1 hour, 52 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 96 percent
The Favourite
In 18th Century England, two cousins struggle to one-up each other in an attempt to win the queen’s favour.
The film was directed by Yorgos Lanthimos (The Lobster) and stars Emma Stone (La La Land), Rachel Weisz (The Constant Gardener), Olivia Colman (The Night Manager) and Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road).
Original theatrical release date: November 23rd, 2018
Crave release date: September 6th, 2019
Runtime: 1 hour, 59 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 93 percent
Giant Little Ones
This Canadian drama film follows two parents whose lives are changed when their son and his friend are involved in an incident at a party.
Shaunavon, Saskatchewan-born Keith Behrman (Flower and Garnet) directed the film, which was shot in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. Giant Little Ones stars Josh Wiggins (Max), Darren Mann (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Kelowna, B.C.’s Taylor Hickson (Aftermath), Kyle MacLachlin (Twin Peaks) and Maria Bello (ER).
Original theatrical release date: March 1st, 2019
Crave release date: September 5th, 2019
Runtime: 1 hour, 33 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 92 percent
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Season 6)
The penultimate season of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. sees the titular heroes scattered across the galaxy and dealing with a tragedy.
The series was created by Joss Whedon, Zack Whedon and Maurissa Tancharoen (Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog) and stars Clark Gregg (The Avengers), Ming-Na Wen (Mulan), Chloe Bennet (Nashville), Iain De Caestecker (Not Another Happy Ending) and Elizabeth Henstridge (Hollyoaks).
Original TV broadcast run: May to August 2019 (ABC)
Crave release date: September 6th, 2019
Runtime: 13 episodes (around 42 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 92 percent
Netflix
Dragons’ Den (Season 13)
Season 13 of the Canadian version of the reality show Dragons’ Den sees new venture capitalists (“Dragons”) bring their expertise to the panel.
The Toronto-shot show features Dragons Jim Treliving, Arlene Dickinson, Manjit Minhas, Michele Romanow, Lane Merrifield and Vincenzo Guzzo.
Original TV broadcast run: September 2018 to March 2019
Netflix Canada release date: September 7th, 2019
Runtime: 20 episodes (around 42 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Murdoch Mysteries (Season 12)
Based on the novels by British-Canadian author Maureen Jennings, Murdoch Mysteries follows inspector William Murdoch as he investigates crimes during the Victorian era.
The show is set and filmed in Toronto and stars Montreal’s Yannick Bisson (Sue Thomas: F.B.Eye), Héléne Joy (Durham County), Thomas Craig (Coronation Street) and Newfoundland and Labrador’s Jonny Harris (Still Standing).
Original TV broadcast run: September 2018 to March 2019
Netflix Canada release date: September 4th, 2019
Runtime: 18 episodes (around 42 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
The Spy
This Netflix Original espionage thriller series takes a look at the life of Israel’s top Mossad spy, Eli Cohen.
The Spy was created by Gideon Raff (The Red Sea Diving Resort) and Max Perry (The Rub) and stars Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat), Noah Emmerich (The Americans) and Alexander Siddig (Gotham).
Netflix Canada release date: September 6th, 2019
Runtime: Six episodes (48 to 63 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 78 percent
