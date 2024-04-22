Downtown Montreal Apple Store reportedly moving to 125-year-old heritage building

Apple’s downtown Montreal Apple Store is reportedly moving to a new location.

According to La Presse, the 125-year-old heritage building at 1255 Sainte-Catherine Street West will house the new Apple Store. The location has been empty for several years after the previous tenant vacated.

The current 9,000 sq. ft. downtown Montreal Apple Store that opened in 2008 is located at 1321 Sainte-Catherine Street West. MacRumors says the new Apple store location is just 100 meters from the old one.

Apple has not publically revealed plans to relocate its downtown Montreal Apple Store.

The Cupertino, California-based tech giant recently moved its Square One Apple Store in Mississauga, Ontario, to a larger location within the mall. It’s unclear if Apple’s new downtown Montreal Apple Store location will be notably larger than its predecessor.

Image credit: Loopnet

Via: CityNews