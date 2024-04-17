Where to stream the best John Candy movies in Canada

John Candy has been trending on X (formerly Twitter).

Over the past few weeks, fans have been sharing their favourite memories of the beloved Torontonian actor and comedian to commemorate the 30th anniversary of his death in March. Other posts, including recent ones about iconic Canadians and dream deceased Hot Ones guests, have only led to more shoutouts to Candy. All of this also coincides with National Canadian Film Day on April 17th.

With that in mind, we figured we’d round up where you can stream some of Candy’s fan-favourite movies in Canada, either on subscription video on demand (SVOD) or premium video on demand (PVOD). Read on for more.

Cool Runnings

Candy stars in this feel-good 1993 sports-comedy loosely based on the true story of the Jamaican national bobsleigh team at the 1988 Winter Olympics. Notably, this was his final film released in his lifetime.

Stream Cool Runnings on Disney+.

The Great Outdoors

Candy co-stars with fellow Canadian Dan Aykroyd as the patriarchs of two vacationing families.

Unfortunately, The Great Outdoors isn’t available on any SVOD service, can rent or purchase the movie on PVOD platforms like Apple TV and Google Play, starting at $4.99.

National Lampoon’s Vacation

Candy has a memorable supporting role as Russ Lasky, a security guard at Walley World, in Harold Ramis’ classic 1983 road trip comedy.

Stream Vacation on Crave (included with a base subscription and Starz add-on) or Prime Video (Starz required).

Only the Lonely

A bachelor police officer (Candy) looks to settle down and start a family in this romantic comedy-drama from Christopher Columbus.

Sadly, Only the Lonely isn’t streaming on any SVOD or PVOD platforms.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

John Hughes’ iconic 1987 comedy-drama starring Steve Martin and Candy isn’t available on any SVOD service.

Instead, you can rent or purchase the movie on PVOD platforms like Apple TV and Google Play, starting at $4.99.

Splash

Candy plays eccentric scientist Walter Kornbluth in Ron Howard’s 1984 romantic fantasy-comedy starring Tom Hanks and Daryl Hannah.

Stream Splash on Disney+.

Stripes

Candy has a supporting role as military recruit Dewey “Ox” Oxberger in this Bill Murray-led action comedy from the late Canadian director Ivan Reitman.

Stripes isn’t available on any SVOD platform, but you can rent or purchase the film from PVOD platforms like Apple TV and Google Play, starting at $4.99.

Uncle Buck

In this Hughes film, a bachelor must babysit his brother’s rebellious teenage daughter and her younger brother and sister.

Stream Uncle Buck on Starz (available as an add-on on Crave and Prime Video).

Of course, this only covers a fraction of Candy’s prolific career. It should be noted that Second City Television, the series that helped launch Candy’s career, is sadly not streaming on any service at the moment, not even for purchase on Apple TV or Google Play.

What are your favourite Candy movies or memories? Let us know in the comments.

Image credit: Paramount Pictures