PlayStation scavenger hunt offers special edition Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Presto cards

PlayStation Canada has kicked off a ‘Finding Plakata’ scavenger hunt in the Greater Toronto Area for special edition Presto cards featuring Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays.

To celebrate the recent launch of the gaming giant’s MLB The Show 24, five unique Presto cards preloaded with $150 will be hidden at different Go Transit locations each day. The promotion will run from April 29th to May 3rd.

Ready to play a game? 👀 Look out for Vladdy Jr. hints to find 1 of the 5 Limited Edition @MLBTheShow @27vladdyjr PRESTO cards with $150 value that can be used across all 11 PRESTO enabled transit systems. #FindingPLAKATA Runs 4.29 to 5.03

MLB The Show 24’ available now. pic.twitter.com/bkRmjNJOSN — PlayStation Canada (@PlayStationCA) April 23, 2024

PlayStation says fans should follow its official accounts on Facebook and Instagram for scavenger hints from Guerrero Jr. himself. (It’s worth noting that ‘Plakata’ is a Caribbean slang term often used by Guerrero Jr. referring to good contact resulting in home runs.)

On top of the Finding Plakata promotion, Guerrero Jr. is the cover athlete of MLB The Show 24. He’s the most recent Jays player, outside of international versions of the MLB The Show games, to grace the main cover of the game since Josh Donaldson in 2016. Additionally, Guerrero’s father made the cover in 2005, making them the first father-son duo to be MLB The Show cover athletes.

In Presto news unrelated to baseball, the contactless smart card may soon be added to Apple Wallet.

Image credit: PlayStation