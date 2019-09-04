The Ontario government is going to bring free Wi-Fi to Go buses and trains next year.
Metrolinx has signed an agreement with Icomera Canada to connect 1,475 Go buses and trains to free Wi-Fi starting in 2020, according to a recent press release. This will include 532 busses and 943 train coaches.
To note, the province began improving Wi-Fi connections by introducing the first step in 2018. At the time, the government launched an improved Go Transit website and trip planner. In May, the government launched its eight-week trial period to prepare and finally launch Wi-Fi.
Go Transit will include internet access and free entertainment content through a user-friendly portal.
“Our government is delivering on its promise to make life easier for people by giving them the opportunity to stay connected to family, friends and colleagues while travelling to work, school or appointments,” Ontario associate minister of transportation Kinga Surma, said in the release.
Commuters will be able to stay connected with their mobile devices “with a free, reliable, high-quality, wireless internet connection,” the release said.
Customers will start to see Wi-Fi on buses and trains beginning spring 2020, and the full rollout will be completed by the end of that year.
Source: Ontario Government
Update 04/09/10: The article has been updated with some additional reporting.
