Tesla has 16 Superchargers under construction in Canada

A new report has taken a deeper look into Tesla’s Supercharger network and Canada is one of the countries with the most chargers under construction.
In Canada, there are 16 charging locations under construction, which lags behind the United State’s 52 in-progress locations, but is still more than most other countries.
Once all of these planned projects are complete, Canada will have the third most superchargers in the world behind the U.S. and China.
Currently, Canada has 64 active chargers, 23 under construction and 11 in the permit phase. The U.S. has 693 active chargers and China has 273.
If you want to take a look at the statistics breakdown head over to supercharge.info. You can also view a map of existing and perspective Superchargers on Tesla’s website.
Source: supercharge.info
