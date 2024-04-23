Florida man gets $143,000 phone bill after not setting up roaming

One American man racked up quite an expensive phone bill on a recent vacation to Switzerland.

Speaking to ABC Action News, Dunedin, Florida resident Rene Remund said he came home to find that his T-Mobile bill said he owed $143,000 (about $195,000 CAD). The reason? He used 9.5GB of data overseas.

While that’s by no means an excessive amount of data, the problem was that he didn’t have international roaming set up. Remund told ABC Action News he went to a T-Mobile store to ensure he was set up to travel and was told he was “covered.” As a result, he says he was shocked to see such a hefty fee when he returned home.

With the help of an attorney and ABC Action News, Remund was ultimately able to contact T-Mobile’s corporate office and get the fees credited back to him.

All in all, Remund’s story is a good reminder for anyone, American or otherwise, to verify what roaming coverage (or lack thereof) is included in their phone plan.

Source: ABC Action News