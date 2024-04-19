People are abandoning Prime Video shows over missing episodes, wrong titles and more: report

A large number of Prime Video users have stopped watching Prime Video shows due to a variety of catalogue errors, according to Business Insider.

Citing internal documents, the outlet reports that Amazon received almost 10,000 complaints in 2023 about “season integrity,” referring to issues like missing episodes and incorrect age restrictions. One example of this was for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, a flagship Prime Video series of which only the second episode in a two-episode premiere was available for some users on launch day.

Users also reported problems related to language across TV and film, such as missing titles, incorrectly translated names and content that lacked the appropriate audio. For example, Die Hard with a Vengeance is said to have been missing Spanish audio for some users.

Altogether, Business Insider notes that “60 percent of all content-related customer-experience complaints for Prime Video last year were about catalogue errors.” It’s worth noting that Quartz pushed back on this report, however, citing a source that claimed this data was outdated.

Amazon, for its part, hasn’t directly addressed these reports but told Business Insider that “catalog quality is an ongoing priority” and says the company will “work relentlessly alongside our global partners and dedicated internal teams to continuously improve the overall customer experience.”

Of course, even if the data is indeed outdated, it still raises questions about why so many of these issues were happening to begin with. When Prime Video is spending as much as $500 million on the likes of Rings of Power and Citadel, it’s understandable that subscribers would expect a better user experience without these kinds of errors.

Image credit: Prime Video

Source: Business Insider