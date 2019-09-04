Amazon launches Fire TV Cube in Canada, unveils new Fire TV soundbar

Amazon is finally bringing its Fire TV Cube to Canada.
The American e-commerce giant announced that it would launch the Fire TV Cube in Canada alongside the announcement of a new Fire TV Edition soundbar.
The Fire TV Cube is a hands-free Alexa-enabled Fire TV experience. Amazon boasts that it’s the fastest and most-powerful Fire TV ever.
The Cube supports Dolby Vision and 4K Ultra HD (UHD) content up to 60fps. It also supports HDR and HDR 10+. Further, its hexa-core processor powers apps like Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video and Crave, along with websites like Facebook and Reddit (accessible through built-in Firefox and Amazon’s Silk browser).
On top of all this, the Fire TV Cube features far-field voice control that lets you control your TV through Alexa. Users can navigate the Cube interface using voice commands, or simply ask Alea to play a show and it’ll pick up where you left off.
Far-field voice recognition relies on eight microphones with advanced beamforming technology, which combines signals from each microphone to suppress noise, reverberation, currently-playing content and other things that may compete with your voice.
Of course, the Fire TV Cube also supports popular Alexa features like Multi-Room Music, Alexa Communication, Follow-up Mode and more.
Along with the Fire TV Cube, Amazon also unveiled the first Fire TV Edition soundbar. Similar to Fire TV Edition smart TVs, the soundbars include Fire TV and provide a smart TV experience, even on not-so-smart TVs. Anker partnered with Amazon to launch the first Fire TV Edition soundbar: the Nebula Soundbar — Fire TV Edition.
The soundbar will turn any TV into a smart TV with Alexa voice control and the Fire TV interface. Nebula also supports 4K UHD and Dolby Vision.
The Fire TV Cube is now available for pre-order in Canada for $149.99. The Cube will ship beginning October 10th and comes with an IR extender cable and an Ethernet adapter. Fire TV Cube is also available in the U.S., U.K., Germany and Japan. You can learn more about the Cube here.
Amazon also offers a bundle with the Fire TV Cube and a Ring Video Doorbell 2 that costs $358.99 (about $40 off).
The Nebula Soundbar — Fire TV Edition is also available for pre-order today at $269.99. It will begin shipping on November 21st. The soundbar is also available in the U.S., U.K. and Germany.
Source: Amazon Canada
