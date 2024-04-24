Greater Toronto Area fake ticket scam allegedly defrauds buyers of $100,000

Ontario’s Peel Regional Police charged two men with an alleged ticket scam that defrauded several people across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) of roughly $100,000 between 2022 and 2024.

According to Insauga, the alleged scam involved selling fake tickets to concerts and sports events. Jaspal Thiara, from Toronto, and Jordan Cordeiro, from Mississauga, face charges connected to the alleged scam

The charges were laid in March following a lengthy investigation related to several complaints from the public that the men were taking money and not providing real tickets.

According to Peel Regional Police, those who purchased tickets “received emails and receipts disguised as being from legitimate and reputable ticket sales companies.”

While it’s not mentioned in Insauga‘s reporting, the pair of alleged scammers likely sold the bogus tickets through platforms like Facebook Marketplace, Kijiji and Craigslist. This is a great reminder always to verify the authenticity of tickets not purchased directly through official platforms.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Insauga