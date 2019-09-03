News
Android 10 officially rolling out to Google Pixel phones

The latest version of Android is out, but only for Pixel devices right now

Android 10 is rolling out now to Google’s Pixel series smartphones.

Users with Pixel phones can navigate to ‘Settings,’ and then select the ‘System update’ option to see if the update is available on their phone. If you want to learn more about what the update means for you and your phone check out this list of the seven biggest features. 

The update is only hitting Pixel devices starting today, but other manufacturers are sure to follow in the coming weeks.

Has the Android 10 made it to your Pixel smartphone? Let us know in the comments below.

