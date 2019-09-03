Android 10 is rolling out now to Google’s Pixel series smartphones.
Users with Pixel phones can navigate to ‘Settings,’ and then select the ‘System update’ option to see if the update is available on their phone. If you want to learn more about what the update means for you and your phone check out this list of the seven biggest features.
We’re excited to announce the release of Android 10!
Featuring stronger user privacy and security protections, the much anticipated Dark Theme, Smart Reply in notifications, gesture navigation, and much more.
Read the details ↓ https://t.co/I9PokUCiAJ
— Android Developers (@AndroidDev) September 3, 2019
The update is only hitting Pixel devices starting today, but other manufacturers are sure to follow in the coming weeks.
Has the Android 10 made it to your Pixel smartphone? Let us know in the comments below.
Comments