Huawei sets Mate 30 series launch date for September 19

Huawei Mobile announced it will officially unveil the Mate 30 series on September 19th in Munich, Germany.
In a teaser video on social media, Huawei noted that things will be ‘going full circle’ with its latest flagship smartphones, which point directly to the rumours of its circular quad-camera setup.
Did you get it right? The countdown to #HuaweiMate30 starts now!
We're going full circle in Munich on 19.09.2019.
Join us live: https://t.co/9ugi5gG9ci#RethinkPossibilities pic.twitter.com/etRYjrBVEC
— Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) September 1, 2019
The Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro, due to the U.S. ban on Huawei, are expected to lack Android’s operating system and use the company’s proprietary HarmonyOS. Other rumoured specs of the upcoming devices are tipped to come with 25W fast wireless charging and be powered by the Kirin 990 chipset.
