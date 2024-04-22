Tesla slashes Full Self-Driving’s cost by $5,000 in Canada

Shortly after launching its $99/month Full Self-Driving (FSD) subscription in Canada, Tesla has cut the one-time price of FSD by $5,000, bringing the cost down to $11,000.

According to Tesla North, FSD previously cost $16,000 CAD. Full Self-Driving allows Tesla’s vehicles to drive “almost anywhere with minimal driver intervention,” including automatically steering on streets and stopping at Traffic Lights and Stop Signs.

Along with the pricing change, Enhanced Autopilot (EAP) has been ditched. This form of self-driving didn’t offer Autosteer or Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control but allowed automatic lane changes, the ability to Summon your car and enter or leave the highway automatically.

In other Tesla-related news, the company is reportedly laying off 10 percent or 14,000 of its 140,000 employees in an effort to cut costs amid declining scales.

Via: Tesla North