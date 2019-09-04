News
Nintendo to finally add SNES games to Switch Online service

Sep 4, 2019

6:29 PM EDT

0 comments

SNES Classic on table

After many months of rumours, Nintendo has confirmed that it will add SNES games to its premium Switch Online service.

Previously, the service only offered free NES games every month.

According to Nintendo, the games will be added to the service at no additional cost. Currently, a Switch Online membership costs $4.99 CAD/month in Canada, $24.99/year or $44.99 for a family membership that supports up to eight users.

SNES games will come to Switch Online on Thursday, September 5th. At launch, 20 games will be available:

As with the NES games, SNES games on Switch will receive new online functionality, such as online leaderboards or multiplayer.

Nintendo says more SNES games will be added to the Switch Online catalogue over time.

