Say hello to the Ultra Pixel of Note 10 rumours

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 isn’t a handset that people usually connect with car branding. Huawei and Oppo have partnered with individual automakers, but Samsung seems to work differently than the China-based smartphone companies.
However, a recent rumour has suggested otherwise.
A leaked image has appeared on Chinese social media website Weibo showing a promotional image of the Note 10 Tesla Edition with a brushed metal back, red accents and the ‘T’ Tesla logo.
It turns out, the image was created by well-known U.K. tech YouTuber ‘MrWhoseTheBoss’ who is known for creating renders of devices. The YouTuber tweeted at Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla, a photoshopped Galaxy Note 10 rendering with the Tesla aesthetic and branding.
If @Tesla and @SamsungMobile had a baby…
What do you think @elonmusk ? pic.twitter.com/XxbytxLymp
— Arun Maini (@Mrwhosetheboss) June 12, 2019
While ‘Mrwhosetheboss’ didn’t say that the phone was a fake, it was quite obviously a rendering.
However, someone from China saw the tweet and irresponsibly posted it onto the Weibo microblogging site, leading to a game of broken telephone.
Don’t get me wrong; in the future, Samsung might work with Tesla, similar to how Oppo works with Lamborgini. However, this isn’t the case here.
At this moment, we aren’t sure of the design of the Note 10. And we won’t know about any brand deals unless they get leaked, or until after Samsung officially launches the Note 10
Previously Samsung made a brand deal with Olympics and created the PyeongChang Olympic-themed Note 8.
A couple of years ago a leak circulated about the ‘Ultra Pixel‘ that was also completely fake.
With all the leaks circulating, it’s always good to take everything with a grain of salt. Three rumours have suggested that Samsung will launch the Galaxy Note 10 on August 7th, August 8th or August 10th. One rumour suggests that Samsung would launch the Galaxy Note 10 without physical buttons, while another says otherwise.
It’s so hard to trust rumours and leaks, so it is always good to wait for Samsung to make the official announcement, or when a manufacturer, officially leaks its device — looking at you Google.
Source: Twitter
Comments