Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 series is quickly approaching.
While the South Korean company hasn’t officially announced the launch date, a new rumour from ETNews indicates Samsung will unveil its Note 10 series on August 10th.
A previous leak revealed that Samsung would unveil the Galaxy Note 10 series on August 8th, while that’s not the same date, it’s only two days apart. Those two dates suggest that we can expect an early August launch for the upcoming devices.
Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Note 9 on August 9th, so the company announcing the Note 10 on August 10th seems fitting.
A recent rumour suggests the Note 10 series will lack both a headphone jack and a Bixby button. And, another past leak indicates that the Note 10 Pro, specifically, features a 6.75-inch display with four rear-facing cameras, an in-display fingerprint sensor and 12GB of RAM.
