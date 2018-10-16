Huawei announces Mate 20 RS Porsche Design and Huawei Watch GT

Huawei has announced the Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro and the Mate 20 X, but alongside the trio of handsets, the company also revealed the Mate 20 RS Porsche Design and a new wearable, the Huawei Watch GT.
The Mate 20 RS Porsche Design features 8GB of RAM, up t0 512GB of internal storage, 4,200mAh battery and the same camera setup as the Mate 20 with 40-megapixel, 20-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors. Additional specs include 6.39-inch OLED display, 3,120 x 1,440 pixel resolution and a 538ppi pixel density.
The phone also sports a Kirin 980 processor, an in-display figure scanner and some face ID technology.
One of the most noticeable things about the Porsche Design handset is its leather casing. The rear of the phone has glass cutting between two panes of leather, giving the device a racecar-like appearance.
The phone comes in either red leather with a black racing stripe or black leather on a black racing stripe.
Huawei’s Mate 20 RS Porsche Design with 256GB costs €1,695 ($2540 CAD), while the 512GB variant costs €2,095 ($3139 CAD)
Huawei Watch GT
The Huawei Watch GT sports the company’s ‘Lite OS,’ instead of Google’s Wear OS. This is reportedly because LightOS is a lighter wearable operating system that is typically only used on fitness trackers, which will extend the watch’s battery life.
Huawei claims the watch can get two weeks of battery life by switching between performance and efficiency modes, depending on the user’s activity. Huawei says the 14 days of battery life is with regular use, including notifications, heart rate tracking and GPS.
The watch sports a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 459 x 459 pixel resolution, 16GB of RAM, 128MB of internal storage, 5ATM water resistance and ‘Truseen 3.0’ that works as a heart-rate sensor. The Watch GT also tracks indoor and outdoor exercises including mountain climbing, outdoor running, cycling, swimming and a range of sports.
The Watch GT Sport version costs €199 ($298 CAD) while the Watch GT Classic costs €249 ($373 CAD).
Source: Engadget, 9to5Google, TechRadar
