June security patch starts rolling out to Samsung Galaxy S10 line, Note 8

After pushing the June 2019 security patch to the Galaxy S9 and Note 9, Samsung is starting to roll out the update to the Galaxy S10 family — except the S10+ 5G — as well as the nearly two-year-old Galaxy Note 8.
Several Galaxy S10 users in Hong Kong first spotted the update, signalling that an imminent wider rollout was on the way, according to 9to5Google.
The June security update only contains minor tweaks and the usual security improvements. SamMobile says the new software patched at least a dozen Android OS vulnerabilities and 11 Samsung Vulnerabilities and Exposures or SVE items.
Regarding the Galaxy Note 8, the update brings the June patch but not the dedicated camera Night Mode that came to the S9 phones back in April.
Since the rollout comes in phases, S10 and Note 8 owners in Canada should exercise patience.
Source: 9to5Google
