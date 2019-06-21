Microsoft fixes vulnerability in Outlook for Android app

Microsoft says it patched a bug in its Outlook for Android app software, which could have caused spoofing attacks allowing hackers to pose as legitimately, according to its recent statement.
The company wrote that “an authenticated attacker could exploit the vulnerability by sending a specially crafted email message to a victim.”
If a hacker successfully took advantage of this flaw, they could perform attacks on the impacted systems and could potentially impact the device’s security.
Microsoft confirmed that “the security update addresses the vulnerability by correcting how Outlook for Android parses specially crafted email messages.”
The company wrote that it is not aware of any reported attacks as a result of the bug. However, Android users who use Outlook should update their app to avoid any problems related to the bug.
Source: Microsoft
Comments