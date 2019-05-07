Here are the top announcements from Google I/O 2019

At Google I/O 2019, the tech giant announced the Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL, Nest Hub and a variety of updates coming to Android and Assistant.

Here are the most exciting products and updates that came out of Google I/O 2019.

Low-cost Pixels are here!

Google dropped two new Pixel phones at I/O this year, and while they’re super appealing, there is nothing more exciting than their price. The new Pixel 3a XL starts at $649 CAD, and the Pixel 3a begins at $549. And if you order it from Google right now, you’ll get an extra $150 to spend on the Google Store.

The handsets come in three colours — ‘Purple-ish,’ ‘Clearly White’ and ‘Just Black.’

With these appealing prices, the Pixel 3a series is the best way to get your hands on a clean Android experience and Google’s top tier camera technology.

You can find out more by reading our full review of the phone.

Nest Hub comes to Canada

Google is bringing the Home Hub under the Nest Brand to Canada for $169.

The Nest Hub features Google’s voice controls, which let users watch videos on YouTube, play music on Spotify, search through their Google Photos, check their calendar, call their friends and set alarms.

The Nest Hub comes in four colours: ‘Chalk,’ ‘Charcoal,’ ‘Aqua,’ ‘Sand.’

Google also unveiled a larger Nest Hub Max, but it’s not coming to Canada yet.

You can learn more about it here.

“Ok Google, let’s ride”

At I/O, Google graced its digital assistant with a bunch of new features, but the coolest is called ‘Driving Mode.’

Starting this summer, you can jump into your vehicle and say “Ok Google, let’s drive” and a new driving interface fills your phone’s screen. It’s got lots of easily tappable buttons and surfaces content it thinks you’ll need on the road, like recently searched locations and your new contacts.

Even though it has a lot of buttons, the users are meant to operate the interface with their voice, as it’s safer to do so when you’re behind the wheel.

You can find out more about the new feature here.

Rapid fire Google Assistant

Running on-device and coming to new Pixel phones later this year, the next generation Google Assistant can understand and process your requests up to 10 times faster, making operating your phone, multi-tasking and even composing email easier than ever. #io19 pic.twitter.com/iNPpOvwDM2 — Google (@Google) May 7, 2019

At Google I/O 2019, the company showed off the next generation of its voice-controlled Assistant. This updated AI has a more fleshed out version of the ‘Continued Conversation’ feature and works with “nearly” zero latency.

The combination allows users to quickly ask Google different questions without using the “Ok Google” keyword.

Additionally, the upgraded variant will be able to multitask across multiple apps, letting users share a photo with a friend and message them at the same time.

For more information on the next-generation of Assistant, click here.

We’re getting closer to the release of Android Q

A slate of new Android (10) Q features were announced during I/O this year.

First off, Google has selected a swipe from the edge gesture to replace the back button that’s been a part of Android for years.

Another new feature is called ‘Suggested actions’ Google will scan the contents of the messages on your phone and then try to provide you with context related replies. For example, if your friend sends you an address, Google will bring up a small Maps shortcut to make it easy for you to find the location.

The other significant change that the Search company announced is a system-wide dark mode.

The Android Q beta is coming to so many more phones

Android Q beta 3 launched today and is available for the full slate of Pixel devices alongside 15 other smartphones.

Android Q beta 3 is also coming to a variety of non-Pixel devices, including: