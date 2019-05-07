Android Q replaces the back button with a side swipe gesture

During Google I/O 2019 the news broke that Google has taken a page out of Huawei’s book by adding ‘Swipe-to-go-back’ to Android Q.
This means that Google is phasing the back button out of Android, and instead, users will have to pull in from the side of the device to go back.
Just like in Huawei’s EMUI 9, users can swipe in from either edge to go back a page. The action is different, but it functions just like the back button that we’re all used to.
Using this action on Huawei’s devices works really smoothly since you can swipe from anywhere along either edge making it work for anyone no matter the size of their hand.
This isn’t a perfect solution yet. For apps like Slack where you swipe in from the left to access the conversation panel, this new function makes that swipe not work anymore. This isn’t a terrible issue, but it will take some getting used to.
More to come…
Comments