News
Google’s Nest Hub smart display is coming to Canada

Last year this device was known as the Google Home Hub

May 7, 2019

2:46 PM EDT

Nest Hub

At I/O 2019, Google announced its first smart display, the Nest Hub, is coming to Canada.

The company has yet to share when it’s coming, but it’s nice to know that it is. Google has also lowered the price of the device to $129 USD (approximately $173 CAD). MobileSyrup will update this post when we get a Canadian release date and pricing.

The smart display launched last year in the U.S. as the Google Home Hub. Now, the new 10-inch Nest Hub Max is U.S. specific, and the smaller Nest Hub is coming to more markets around the world, including Canada of course.

More to come…

 

