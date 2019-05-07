Kiwi Browser app vanishes from Google Play Store

Google recently removed the Kiwi Browser app from its Play Store.
Android Police reports that the app was removed because it allowed users to listen to YouTube videos in the background.
The ability to play YouTube videos in the background is a feature that is supposed to only be available to users subscribed to YouTube Premium.
Some users thought the app was removed because of its ability to support desktop Chrome extensions.
Arnaud Granal, the developer of the app, spoke about the removal to Android Police. He believes that the app was pulled because Google wants to protect the Chrome market. He does not think it was removed due to a policy violation.
Granal mentioned that Google Chrome allows users to play YouTube videos in the background. Users just have to select the Desktop feature to do so.
He also thinks that any apps capable of playing YouTube videos in the background should be removed. Other apps that can do so are Mozilla Firefox and Opera.
Google notified Granal that it is looking into the removal of the app.
Source: Android Police
Comments