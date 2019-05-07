Google launching Nest Home Hub in Canada, announces Home Hub Max at I/O 2019

At I/O 2019 Google officially revealed the Nest Home Hub Max, an upgraded Google Assistant-powered smart home assistant with a 10-inch display. Further, the tech giant changed the Google Home Hub’s name to Nest Hub, and confirmed that the device is set to release in Canada shortly.
The Nest Hub Max is a new product from Google that features a camera and a larger 10-inch display. The Hub Max pulls together all of users smart home devices into one device, giving a quick, at-a-glance look at all of your connected smart home devices in one location. The device can also be used like a standard Nest camera thanks to its built-in camera, says Google.
Further, the Hub Max’s wide-angle camera is compatible with Google Duo, allowing users to make phone calls with the smart home device. During the keynote, Google emphasized that users will easily be able to tell when the camera is on because of a green light on the front of the device. The camera can also be disabled with a physical switch on the rear of the device.
What’s most interesting about the Hub Max is that it’s designed to be used by multiple users in the same home. Along with Voice Match, which launched last year, the Home Hub Max is also capable of recognizing users through a new feature called ‘Face Match’ that utilizes local facial recognition technology. Finally, music can also be stopped by raising your hand in front of the Hub Max’s camera.
Google confirmed to MobileSyrup that the Nest Home Hub Max is not coming to Canada later this summer when it launches in the United States.
On the other hand, the tech giant confirmed that the standard Nest Home Hub is finally making its way to Canada, though a specific release date was not revealed during Google’s I/O keynote. We’ve reached out to Google for more information regarding the Nest Home Hub’s Canadian pricing and release date.
Google also confirmed that it is bringing its Nest and Google Home teams under one banner in an effort to simplify its smart home offerings. Finally, the tech giant published what it calls “privacy commitments” to its home products that explain what data they pull from users and how it is used.
