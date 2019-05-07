Google offers $150 promotional balance with Pixel 3a or 3a XL

At Google I/O 2019, the search company announced its two newest midrange smartphones, the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL.
For customers who choose to buy a Pixel 3a or 3a XL from the Google Store, the company is also offering a $150 promotional balance. The Pixel 3a costs $549 CAD and the 3a XL $649 CAD.
This offer is available until May 11th at 11:59pm PT / May 12th 2:59am ET.
According to the terms and conditions, customers who checkout as a guest will not get the promotional balance. Additionally, those who want the promotional balance need to have a Canadian Google Pay profile.
The credit will hit the user’s account within six weeks after the end of the promotion and is not valid if the customer returns their device.
The promotional balance expires on August 24th, 2019.
Alongside the $150 credit, customers will get three months of YouTube Music Premium.
The promotional balance is only available on the Google Store.
Source: Google
