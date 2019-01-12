Here are the Samsung Galaxy S10, 2019 iPhone and Huawei P30 leaks from last week

From Samsung to Google, here’s a breakdown of almost every smartphone leak from the last few days.
The leaks below encompass news from January 5th, 2018 to January 10th, 2019.
Samsung
First and foremost, Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S10 series on February 20th. This is not a rumour or a leak, the South Korean company itself announced the launch date of its new phone. Samsung might also reveal its foldable hybrid at the same event.
While Samsung will likely reveal its foldable smartphone on February 20th, a conflicting rumour indicates that the South Korean company will instead release the device sometime later in the first half of 2019.
Samsung might have accidentally leaked the design of its Galaxy S10 flagship. The following render was seen in a Samsung Newsroom post about One UI. The render in question showcased a phone with a punch-hole camera cutout on the top right corner of the handset, as well as very thin top and bottom bezels.
Another Samsung Galaxy S10 leak shows three screen protectors, with the battery capacity of each phone written on the corresponding case. Rumours point to the affordable S10 featuring a 3,100mAh battery, the regular S10 sporting a 3,500mAh battery and the plus model including a 4,000mAh battery.
Apple
An Apple rumour indicates that the next iPhone will feature a triple rear-facing camera array that’s housed in a square unit that’ll make for a rather pronounced bump. Apple will reportedly align two cameras vertically and place another one between the two slightly off to the side. There’s also a LED flash above the side camera.
A report from the Wall Street Journal says the Cupertino-based company will release three new iPhones in 2019. The company’s new lineup will include a successor to the XR and a triple-camera flagship. The list includes a phone with an LCD display and dual rear-facing cameras and two OLED display smartphones, one with dual rear-facing cameras and the other with the triple camera setup.
LG
LG is expected to launch its G8 flagship at Mobile World Congress, 2019 in Barcelona.
Huawei
Cases for the Huawei P30 series have leaked online. The cases suggest that all of the phones feature a waterdrop-style notch. Additionally, the cases also show that each of the three phones has very thin bezels on all four sides. According to the leak, the P30 Lite will feature a 6-inch display, and so will the P30. The P30 Pro, on the other hand, is expected to feature a 6.4-inch curved display. The P30 Lite will sport a side-facing fingerprint scanner and the other two will use in-display fingerprint sensors.
Moto
Two Moto smartphone case renders have surfaced online. The cases are allegedly for two unannounced Moto devices, the Moto P40 and the Moto Z4 Play. The P40 case showcases the phone will include a rear-facing fingerprint scanner with Moto’s batwings logo, as well as two vertically aligned rear-facing cameras in the right corner. The Z4 Play case features a round camera setup on the rear, with the left side of the device sporting volume rockers with a power button.
Vivo?
A smartphone render codenamed ‘The Waterdrop’ has surfaced online. The leaker showed off the handset from two different positions but didn’t say very much else about the handset. The leaker, Ice Universe, says that this is an unannounced Vivo smartphone.
Crazy phone have begun to leak, it is said that this is vivo a mysterious smartphone code-named "The Waterdrop", this phone will subvert people's past perception of smartphones, this is the back of the phone design, play your imagination.
Coming soon！ #CES2019 pic.twitter.com/TNN1ht5NVZ
— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 10, 2019
Comments