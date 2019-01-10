LG avoided using both Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in Barcelona and IFA 2018 in Berlin to launch main series devices, but reports seem to suggest that LG might change its tactic and reveal its upcoming G8 flagship smartphone at MWC 2019.
The news comes from a January 8th, 2019 Android Authority article that didn’t specify a source for this information.
Android Authority claims that LG didn’t want to reveal its new flagship device at CES 2019 in Las Vegas, because the company wants to “focus on products with a more concrete consumer-ready timeline.”
Additionally, while the LG G8 is expected to make an appearance, reports indicate LG won’t showcase its flexible handset prototype at MWC 2019.
To clarify, LG is still planning to launch a device with a flexible display, but the G8 won’t be that device.
It’s important to note that LG did launch the V30s ThinQ at MWC 2018, but that handset never made its way to Canada. As such, it’s possible that Android Authority‘s rumour isn’t accurate and LG may launch a new V40-esque smartphone, rather than a G-series device.
Launching phones at MWC isn’t new for the company. LG launched its G6 and G5 at MWC 2017 and 2016 respectively.
Even with an earlier release date, LG is up against stiff competition in 2019.
Samsung is set to launch its Galaxy S10 series on February 20th, 2019, while Xiaomi is expected to launch a new flagship at MWC 2019. Rumours also seem to indicate Sony is planning on revealing new handsets at the upcoming mobile conference in Barcelona.
The LG G8 is rumoured to feature a waterdrop notch and a depth-sensing camera, though it’s unclear if the technology will be on the front or the rear of the handset.
Like all rumours it’s good to take this latest news with a bit of skepticism.
Source: Android Authority
