Samsung to announce Galaxy S10 and foldable smartphone on Feb 20

The S10 is coming early this year

Jan 10, 2019

8:44 AM EST

In a break with recent tradition, Samsung will not announce its new Galaxy S lineup in late February at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain.

Instead, according to the Wall Street Journal, the South Korean electronics giant will launch both the S10 and its new foldable display smartphone at concurrent events in San Francisco, California and London, England on February 20th, 2018.

Given that the S10 marks the company’s 10th-anniversary flagship device, and that the ‘Galaxy Flex’ represents an entirely new smartphone form factor for the company, it makes a lot of sense for Samsung to hold its own event to reveal the two devices.

With the S10, Samsung will reportedly release and market five different variants of its new start of the year flagship, including two 5G-capable models. With the exception of a new, more affordable ‘Lite’ model, Samsung’s S10 lineup is expected to feature the company’s new punch-hole display tech, as well as its first in-display fingerprint sensor solution.

Unfortunately, both the 5G variants of the S10 and the Galaxy Flex will likely carry steep pricetags, with one report suggesting the foldable smartphone will cost as much as $1,770 USD.

Are you excited for the S10 and Galaxy Flex? Let us know in the comment section.

Source: Wall Street Journal

