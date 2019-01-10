News
Mysterious Vivo smartphone render codenamed ‘The Waterdrop’ surfaces online

The leak comes courtesy of Ice Universe

Jan 10, 2019

4:31 PM EST

A new mysterious Vivo smartphone codenamed ‘The Waterdrop’ has surfaced online. The leaked render was tweeted by Ice Universe.

The leaker showed off the handset from two different positions and didn’t say very much about this smartphone, leaving the mind to wander.

It’s worth noting that in 2018, Vivo revealed the Apex FullView prototype — a handset with a pop-out camera and very thin bezels.

Vivo also recently unveiled the Nex Dual Display Edition, a smartphone with screens on both sides. On the rear side, the device features large bezels, while on the front, the Nex Dual Display has very thin bezels.

Personally, I believe The Waterdrop is another dual-sided handset, but with curved displays and absolutely no bezels.

In addition, instead of a pop-out camera, I believe this handset will sport a circular in-display camera cutout on one of its sides.

What do you think this smartphone will look like? Let us know in the comments below.

Source: Ice Universe

