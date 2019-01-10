A new mysterious Vivo smartphone codenamed ‘The Waterdrop’ has surfaced online. The leaked render was tweeted by Ice Universe.
Crazy phone have begun to leak, it is said that this is vivo a mysterious smartphone code-named "The Waterdrop", this phone will subvert people's past perception of smartphones, this is the back of the phone design, play your imagination.
Coming soon！ #CES2019 pic.twitter.com/TNN1ht5NVZ
— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 10, 2019
The leaker showed off the handset from two different positions and didn’t say very much about this smartphone, leaving the mind to wander.
It’s worth noting that in 2018, Vivo revealed the Apex FullView prototype — a handset with a pop-out camera and very thin bezels.
Vivo also recently unveiled the Nex Dual Display Edition, a smartphone with screens on both sides. On the rear side, the device features large bezels, while on the front, the Nex Dual Display has very thin bezels.
vivo "The Waterdrop" second photo, side view, what did you find? pic.twitter.com/1XZdPd7xKq
— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 10, 2019
Personally, I believe The Waterdrop is another dual-sided handset, but with curved displays and absolutely no bezels.
In addition, instead of a pop-out camera, I believe this handset will sport a circular in-display camera cutout on one of its sides.
What do you think this smartphone will look like? Let us know in the comments below.
Source: Ice Universe
