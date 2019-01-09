Samsung’s foldable smartphone to launch in the first half of 2019

Samsung has confirmed that it will release its first foldable phone in the first half of 2019.
Suzanne de Silva, the company’s director of product strategy and marketing confirmed the news in a conversation with Digital Trends’ editor-in-chief Jeremy Kaplan.
“While speaking to Jeremy Kaplan, Digital Trends’ editor-in-chief, at our CES booth, Suzanne de Silva, Samsung’s director of Product Strategy and Marketing, confirmed that the new phone is slated for release in the first half of 2019,” reads an excerpt from a January 8th, 2019 Digital Trends article.
Samsung still hasn’t confirmed the exact month it will release the foldable handset.
Rumours indicate the phone will sport a 7.3-inch flexible screen, with another 4.3-inch cover display. Leaks suggest the phone will have up to a 6,000mAh battery, and a price tag anywhere between $1,500 and $2,000 USD (approximately $1,954 to $2,605 CAD).
Samsung is set to hold a global launch for its foldable smartphone, which will possibly include Canada.
While Samsung didn’t officially reveal its foldable device at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Shows in Las Vegas, it will likely unveil the phone-tablet hybrid at Mobile World Congress in February.
Source: Digital Trends
Comments