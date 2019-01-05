Another round of Galaxy S10 leaks reveals screen and battery sizes

Several more Samsung Galaxy S10 leaks have surfaced, this time from reputable leaker Ice Universe (@UniverseIce).
This time around, leaks include a photo of three cases including screen size and battery capacity, as well as another leak revealing processor information. Finally, Ice Universe also posted a video comparing an S10 screen protector to various other phone screens.
While previous reports indicated we could see as many as five variants of the S10, Ice Universe’s leak only shows three possible versions. The previously rumoured 5G models are missing from the leak.
— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 4, 2019
Instead, the photo shows three variants, likely the ‘lite’ S10, the regular S10 and the S10+. According to the picture, these devices have 5.8-inch, 6.1-inch and 6.4-inch screens respectively. Also noted on the photo is what appears to be battery capacity, with the ‘lite’ model at 3,100mAh, the regular S10 at 3,500mAh and the plus model at 4,000mAh.
This lines up with a previous leak that claimed the S10 Lite would have a 3,100mAh battery.
Ice Universe also tweeted that the S10 Lite would use the Snapdragon 855 or Exynos 9820 processor. It’s excellent news for those who’d prefer the smaller Galaxy S10 model, as it means they’ll get the same performance as the other models.
The Galaxy S10 Lite also uses the Snapdragon 855/Exynos 9820 processor. pic.twitter.com/dlCOVcs4zY
— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 5, 2019
Included with the tweet was a picture of a phone case. It’s not clear if the case is for the S10 Lite or another phone. To me, it looks like an S9 case, which adds to other rumours that the S10 Lite would be very similar to the current S9.
Comparing screen sizes
Finally, Ice Universe posted a short clip in which the leaker places an alleged S10 screen protector over other phones to compare screen sizes. The screen protector in the video appears to have curved edges, suggesting it isn’t for the S10 Lite.
However, the screen protector fits over the Galaxy S8 perfectly. This suggests the screen protector isn’t for the S10+ either. Likely, we’re looking at an S10 screen protector.
Ultimately, it looks like Samsung has done a marvellous job shrinking display bezels if the alleged screen of the S10 fits perfectly over the S8. Circling back to the first leak, which suggested the S10 would have a 6.1-inch screen, shows just how impressive an improvement it is. Both the S9 and S8 have 5.8-inch screens — squeezing a 6.1-inch display in the same body is quite an accomplishment.
If these leaks are accurate, the S10 line is shaping up to be one of 2019’s most exciting phone launches. I’m looking forward to seeing more of the S10 as we get closer to release.
