News
PREVIOUS|

Samsung will announce the Galaxy S10 on Feb 20

Jan 10, 2019

10:22 AM EST

0 comments

Following a report in the Wall Street Journal, Samsung today announced that it will host its next Unpacked event on Wednesday, February 20th at 11am PT at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, California.

It’s widely believed Samsung will launch the Galaxy S10, as well as its new foldable display smartphone, at the event. Unpacked 2019 will mark the 10th anniversary of the company’s flagship S-series lineup.

Traditionally, Samsung has announced new S-series smartphones at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. What’s interesting here is that Samsung has chosen a venue typically associated with new iPhone launches. Prior to moving to its new Apple Park Campus in Cupertino, Apple used the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium stage to announce new iPhone entries.

Source: Samsung

Related Articles

News

Jan 4, 2019

9:29 AM EST

Samsung to release as many as five Galaxy S10 variants: report

News

Oct 4, 2018

4:36 PM EST

LG Mobile CEO confirms company is developing foldable smartphone

News

Nov 23, 2018

9:19 AM EST

LG trademarks ‘Flex,’ ‘Foldi’ and ‘Duplex’ for possible folda...

News

Jan 10, 2019

8:44 AM EST

Samsung to announce Galaxy S10 and foldable smartphone on Feb 20

Comments