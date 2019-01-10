Samsung will announce the Galaxy S10 on Feb 20

Following a report in the Wall Street Journal, Samsung today announced that it will host its next Unpacked event on Wednesday, February 20th at 11am PT at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, California.
Welcome to the next generation. Galaxy Unpacked on February 20, 2019. #SamsungEvent pic.twitter.com/M1Gh0F9Fs5
— Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) January 10, 2019
It’s widely believed Samsung will launch the Galaxy S10, as well as its new foldable display smartphone, at the event. Unpacked 2019 will mark the 10th anniversary of the company’s flagship S-series lineup.
Traditionally, Samsung has announced new S-series smartphones at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. What’s interesting here is that Samsung has chosen a venue typically associated with new iPhone launches. Prior to moving to its new Apple Park Campus in Cupertino, Apple used the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium stage to announce new iPhone entries.
