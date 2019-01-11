Here are the top downloaded PlayStation 4 games of 2018

Sony has announced the top games downloaded on the PlayStation Store in 2018. To probably no one’s surprise, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 was the most downloaded game of 2018.
Sony has made a number of lists revealing the top PS4 Games, PS VR Games, Free-to-Play Games, PS Vita Games, PS4 Themes and lastly PS Classics.
Here are the lists below:
Top PS4 Games
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- God of War
- Grand Theft Auto V
- NBA 2K19
- FIFA 19
- Monster Hunter: World
- Far Cry 5
- Madden NFL 19
Top PS VR Games
- Job Simulator
- Beat Saber
- Superhot VR
- PlayStation VR Worlds
- Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
- Arizona Sunshine
- Moss
- Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
- Driveclub VR
- Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality
Free-to-Play Games
- Fortnite Battle Royale
- H1Z1: Battle Royale
- Brawlhalla
Warface
- Paladins
- Warframe
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 Lite
- Fallout Shelter
- DC Universe Online Free-to-Play
- America’s Army: Proving Grounds
PS Vita Games
- God of War: Collection PS Visa
- Persona 4 Golden
- Jak and Daxter Collection
- Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition
- Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth- Hacker’s Memory
- Stardew Valley
- Adventure of Mana
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon
- Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater – HD Edition PS Vita
- Undertale
PS4 Themes
- Monster Hunter: World – Theme
- Legacy Dashboard Theme
- Friday 13th: The Game Theme
- The Last of Us Outbreak Day Theme
- The Last of Us Part II Ellie Theme
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – New Dynamic Theme
- Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Original
- BioShock: The Collection Theme
- Undertale Dynamic Theme (Ruins)
- Tropical Skeleton Dance HiQ Dynamic Theme
PS Classics
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
- Bully
- Destroy All Humans! 2
- Destroy All Humans!
- Metal Slug Anthology
- The Warriors
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy
- Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
- Psychonauts
- Twisted Metal: Black
Source: PlayStation Blog
