News
PREVIOUS

Here are the top downloaded PlayStation 4 games of 2018

Jan 11, 2019

8:03 PM EST

0 comments

Sony has announced the top games downloaded on the PlayStation Store in 2018. To probably no one’s surprise, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 was the most downloaded game of 2018.

Sony has made a number of lists revealing the top PS4 Games, PS VR Games, Free-to-Play Games, PS Vita Games, PS4 Themes and lastly PS Classics.

Here are the lists below:

Top PS4 Games

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man
  • God of War
  • Grand Theft Auto V
  • NBA 2K19
  • FIFA 19
  • Monster Hunter: World
  • Far Cry 5
  • Madden NFL 19

Top PS VR Games

  • Job Simulator
  • Beat Saber
  • Superhot VR
  • PlayStation VR Worlds
  • Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
  • Arizona Sunshine
  • Moss
  • Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
  • Driveclub VR
  • Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality

Free-to-Play Games

  • Fortnite Battle Royale
  • H1Z1: Battle Royale
  • Brawlhalla
    Warface
  • Paladins
  • Warframe
  • Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 Lite
  • Fallout Shelter
  • DC Universe Online Free-to-Play
  • America’s Army: Proving Grounds

PS Vita Games

  • God of War: Collection PS Visa
  • Persona 4 Golden
  • Jak and Daxter Collection
  • Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition
  • Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth- Hacker’s Memory
  • Stardew Valley
  • Adventure of Mana
  • Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon
  • Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater – HD Edition PS Vita
  • Undertale

PS4 Themes

  • Monster Hunter: World – Theme
  • Legacy Dashboard Theme
  • Friday 13th: The Game Theme
  • The Last of Us Outbreak Day Theme
  • The Last of Us Part II Ellie Theme
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – New Dynamic Theme
  • Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Original
  • BioShock: The Collection Theme
  • Undertale Dynamic Theme (Ruins)
  • Tropical Skeleton Dance HiQ Dynamic Theme

PS Classics

  • Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
  • Bully
  • Destroy All Humans! 2
  • Destroy All Humans!
  • Metal Slug Anthology
  • The Warriors
  • Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy
  • Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
  • Psychonauts
  • Twisted Metal: Black

Source: PlayStation Blog

Related Articles

News

Nov 8, 2018

4:39 PM EST

Sony releases quieter version of the PlayStation 4 Pro

News

Oct 12, 2018

2:52 PM EST

PlayStation ‘Flash Sale!’ offers PS4 games up to 50 percent off

News

Sep 11, 2018

7:08 PM EST

Sony ‘PlayStation Picks’ sale features games up to 70 percent off

Comments