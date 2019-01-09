Moto P40 and Moto Z4 Play case renders have surfaced online

Two Moto smartphone case renders have surfaced online. These case renders are allegedly for two unannounced Moto devices, the Moto P40 and the Moto Z4 Play.
The Moto P40 case indicates the phone will include a rear-facing fingerprint scanner with Moto’s batwings logo, as well as two vertically aligned rear-facing cameras in the right corner. Below the camera sensors, there’s a LED flash. On the left side, there’s the volume rocker and a power button, while on the top it appears the phone has a 3.5mm headphone jack.
The Moto Z4 Play case features a round camera setup on the rear. The left side features volume rockers with a power button. By looking at the Z4 Play case, it’s unclear if Moto has put the 3.5mm headphone jack on the top or the bottom of the device.
Both leaks have a trust score of 100 percent on SlashLeaks. ‘Dimitri12,’ the SlashLeaks contributor who leaked the two cases, has a 92 percent accuracy score on 456 leaks.
Motorola will likely release the Moto P40 only in China. However, the company rebranded the phone’s predecessor, the Moto P30, as the Moto One Power and released it in select markets outside of Europe and Asia. It’s possible that Motorola will do the same with the Moto P40. The Moto Z4 Play, meanwhile, will likely launch in Canada, similar to the Moto Z3 Play.
Source: SlashLeaks (2)
