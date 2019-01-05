Leaked Huawei P30 case and screen protectors confirm waterdrop notch

More details about the Huawei P30 have leaked via pictures of the phone’s alleged screen protectors and case.
The first leak was posted on SlashLeaks by contributor Sudhanshu D. Ambhore. Ambhore has a 90 percent accuracy rating, and the leak received a 100 percent trust score.
The second leak was initially posted by Ambhore as well but was later updated by moderators with higher resolution images and additional renders.
The first photo shows a series of screen protectors for three variants of the P30. There is a screen protector for the P30 Lite, regular P30 and the P30 Pro.
The screen protectors confirm that the devices will have waterdrop-style notches. Further, the P30 Lite looks to be slightly bigger than the P30 due to larger bezels.
According to information Ambhore posted along with the photo, the P30 Lite will feature a 6-inch Full HD+ (FHD+) display and a rear fingerprint scanner.
Additionally, the P30 will have a 6-inch FHD+ screen with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The P30 Pro will have a 6.4-inch QHD+ curved display and in-display fingerprint sensor.
This followed a previous leak that showed a render of the P30. The device had no visible fingerprint sensor, suggesting it would be under the display.
The second leak features several renders of the P30 Lite in a clear case, further confirming the device’s rear fingerprint scanner. The case also appears to have a cut-out for a headphone jack along the bottom edge.
While this would match previous rumours that the P30 line would have a headphone jack, it’s unlikely considering Huawei didn’t include a 3.5mm port on the P20.
There is no official release date yet, but last year’s P20 was released in March. If that’s anything to go by, we could see the P30 series in March 2019.
Source: SlashLeaks 1, 2
