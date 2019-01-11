Apple expected to release three new iPhones in 2019: WSJ

Apple will release three new iPhone models in 2019, including a XR successor and a triple-camera flagship, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal.
The company’s 2019 lineup will consist of a new LCD display iPhone with a dual-lens rear camera, a new OLED display iPhone with dual rear cameras and an OLED iPhone with a triple-lens rear camera array, says WSJ.
This isn’t the first time we’ve heard rumours that the company plans to release a triple-camera iPhone. Earlier this month, frequent device leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer shared a render of the alleged upcoming device.
Back from September 2019, I bring you the very 1st and very early glimpse at which I guess #Apple will unveil as #iPhoneXI!!! Yes, time has already come to meet the new #iPhone through gorgeous 5K renders made on behalf of new coming Partner @digitindia -> https://t.co/b6SxFUS2tx pic.twitter.com/97jrlTHQ5G
— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) January 6, 2019
The additional lens would allow Apple to integrate high-end photography features like improved optical zoom and 3D depth-sensing to its most expensive smartphone. In addition, it would help Apple differentiate its iPhone XS and XS Max successors. At the moment, the only difference between the iPhone XS and XS Max is a larger display and bigger battery.
According to WSJ, Apple may also remove 3D Touch from its entire iPhone lineup in 2019. This means the company’s complete 2019 lineup would likely make use of the iPhone XR’s Haptic Touch feature instead.
While sales of the iPhone XR have reportedly been sluggish and WSJ says Apple isn’t too keen on the prospect of releasing another entry-level iPhone, it may be too late for the company to switch up its plans.
According to the publication, Apple has been developing a new LCD iPhone for several months and a switch would likely prove too costly. By 2020, however, the company reportedly plans to switch to an all OLED lineup.
With the exception of their haptics, Android smartphones meet and exceed Apple’s smartphones on almost front. At least based on the preliminary information shared by the Wall Street Journal, it doesn’t appear the new iPhones will do enough to differentiate themselves from Apple’s previous efforts — or worthy Android competitors — which means Apple may be in for another year of declining iPhone sales.
Source: Wall Street Journal
