Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Rogers has a new virtual assistant named Anna
- Ontario’s Bill 66 aims to scrap Wireless Services Agreements Act
- Airbnb, Tourism Vancouver to promote the city as a premier destination
- Freedom Mobile expands ‘Big Binge Bonuses’ to other plans
- Carrot will soon no longer offer ‘Daily Step Goal’ rewards for free
- Amazon Canada shares what Prime members bought, watched and played in 2018
- Contest: Win a Bell ‘Just Black’ Google Pixel 3 XL
- Users complain about possible Canada Computers data breach
- TTC removes debit, credit cards from machines as of December 20
- BlackBerry KEY2 LE soon available in Champagne, Atomic Red Colours
- Contest: Win a Bell ‘Ocean Blue’ Samsung Galaxy Note 9
- Qualcomm’s 2019 flagship chipset is called the Snapdragon 855
- Fizz Mobile trying to solve ‘bug’ causing users to get unsubscribed
- CSIS director warns of state sponsored espionage via 5G networks
- Huawei’s global chief financial officer arrested in Vancouver
- iPhone eSIM support comes to Rogers and Fido in Canada
