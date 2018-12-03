Freedom Mobile expands ‘Big Binge Bonuses’ to other plans

Toronto-based regional carrier Freedom Mobile has expanded its Big Binge Bonus promotions for a limited time.
With all of the company’s ‘Big Gig + Talk’ and some of the company’s Big Gig plans, there are now new ‘Big Binge Bonuses.’
The telecom is offering 40GB bonus data on $40 and $50 plans or 100GB bonus data on of $60 and more when activating a new line or upgrading with ‘MyTab.’
The plans include:
Big Gig + Talk
- 6GB for $55 per month with 40GB of Big Binge Bonus data
- 10GB for $65 with 100GB of Big Binge Bonus data
- 15GB for $85 with 100GB of Big Binge Bonus data
20GB for $105 with 100GB of Big Binge Bonus data
Each plan comes with unlimited Canada-wide calling and unlimited global texting. Previously, Freedom offered 30GB of Big Binge Bonus data with the 6GB for $55 per month plan.
Big Gig
- 10GB for $55 per month with 40GB of Big Binge Bonus data
- 15GB for $75 per month with 100GB of Big Binge Bonus data
- 20GB for $95 per month with 100GB of Big Binge Bonus data
These plans offer unlimited global text and Canada-wide calling at $0.05 per minute. Previously, the telecom offered 30GB of Big Binge Bonus data with the 10GB for $55 per month plan.
Promo Home 4.5GB
- 4.5GB for $40 per month with 40GB of Big Binge Bonus data
This includes unlimited talk and text in the home network only. Previously Freedom offered only 15GB of Big Binge Bonus data with this plan.
You can also save $5 with each plan with the ‘Digital Discount.’ The Digital Discount occurs when a subscriber sets up pre-authorise payments.
Big Binge Bonuses are an allotment of data that doesn’t expire as long as the subscriber continues to use an eligible rate plan.
The bonus data doesn’t reload on a monthly or annual basis. Once subscribers have consumed all bonus data, it entirely runs out.
Users begin to consume the bonus data once their monthly allotment runs out.
Freedom first introduced the Big Binge Bonus on November 19th.
