Carrot will soon no longer offer ‘Daily Step Goal’ rewards for free

Starting December 8th in Ontario, the Carrot rewards app will stop providing rewards for meeting your ‘Daily Step Goal’ unless you pay for it.
To continue to receive the Daily Step Goal rewards, users will need to sign up for Carrot Plus Plans, which offer up to 10x the points for meeting Daily Step Goals.
Carrot Plus 2X
- 2X points for daily step goals
- 2x points for ‘Step Together Challenges’
- $1.99 per month or 19.99 per year (annual pricing also includes bonus points)
Carrot Plus 5X
- 5X points for daily step goals
- 5X points for ‘Step Together Challenges’
- $3.99 per month or 39.99 per year (annual pricing also includes bonus points)
Carrot 10X
- 10X points for daily step goals
- 10X points for ‘Step Together Challenges’
- $5.99 per month or 59.99 per year (annual pricing also includes bonus points)
While receiving points for meeting the Daily Step Goal has changed, a lot hasn’t, according to Carrot. Below is everything that is still featured in the base level of the app:
- Earning rewards for completing Step Together Challenges
- Earning rewards for completing quizzes
- Earning rewards for inviting friends to Carrot
- Full access to blog posts
- Full access to leaderboard
- Personalized Daily Step Goal to help motivate and keep track of your streaks.
Since 2017, Carrot has received funding from Ontario’s provincial government, though that has now come to an end. As a result, the company has stopped offering free Daily Step Goal rewards.
Carrot also claims in Ontario alone it has increased physical activity by more than 20 percent across the province.
